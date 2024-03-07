Tokyo’s 23 Wards, Greater Kanto and Koshin Regions Expected to See Snowfall Friday Morning; Warning-Level Snow Possible

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Kanto and Koshin regions, mainly areas inland, are expected to see snowfall on Friday morning due to a low-pressure system developing in the south of Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Heavy snowfall is expected in some areas of the Kanto Plain from dawn to midday on Friday. If precipitation is greater and temperatures are lower than forecast, there is a possibility of warning-level heavy snowfall.

Snow is also expected to accumulate in Tokyo’s 23 wards. A heavy snow advisory may be issued if precipitation is heavier and temperatures are lower than expected.

Snowfall in the 24 hours to 6 p.m. Friday is expected to reach 8 centimeters in the mountains of northern Kanto, 7 centimeters from Hakone to the Tama and Chichibu regions, and 5 centimeters in the Koshin region and the northern and southern Kanto Plain.