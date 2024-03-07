- General News
New Shinkansen Bullet Train Test-Ride Event; E8 Series Train Cars are Bigger, Faster, More Comfortable
17:15 JST, March 7, 2024
YAMAGATA — East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) held a test-ride event on Wednesday to offer passengers a taste of what traveling on the new Yamagata Shinkansen bullet trains will feel like.
The E8 Series trains will make their debut on March 16, when JR East will also start using a new timetable. The E8 trains, the first new type of Yamagata Shinkansen train cars in about 20 years, have seven cars each and boast many features that represent Yamagata Prefecture.
The test ride for reporters was a round trip between Yamagata and Yonezawa stations.
The standard train cars have a sunny atmosphere, with bright yellow and red seats designed to be reminiscent of safflower, the prefectural flower. Unlike the current E3 Series train cars, all the seats are fitted with electric outlets under the arm rests. The seats are larger than before — wider by one centimeter and deeper by four centimeters. The footrests have been removed, giving ample space to sit comfortably.
The seats in the first-class Green Car are green in color, with motifs inspired by the prefecture’s Mogami River and Mt. Gassan. The seat covers are made of real leather and traditional silk fabric that is an intangible folk cultural property of Shinjo in the prefecture.
The train’s nose is nine meters long, making it three meters longer than the E3 model. Its maximum speed is 300 kph, an increase of 25 kph, which will shorten the travel time between Tokyo and Yamagata, as well as between Tokyo and Shinjo, by four minutes. During the test ride, the train stopped next to an E3 model at Yonezawa Station, and the difference between their noses was easy to spot.
To protect against heavy snow, the bogies are fitted with heaters for melting snow. Up to now, snow around the bogies of Yamagata Shinkansen trains has been removed by staff at Fukushima Station. The new cars are expected to reduce service delays.
Another test ride was held on Wednesday afternoon with about 300 members of the public on board.
“The seats are spacious, and there’s no noise. It was a very comfortable journey,” said a 30-year-old man from Yamagata.
His 3-year-old son boarded a Shinkansen bullet train for the first time.
“It’s so cool, and the seats are comfy. I wanna ride it again,” the boy said.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected
-
Earthquake Measuring Magnitude 4.3 Hits Kyoto Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected (Update 1)
-
One Month to go Until the Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension; the “First Train” Sells Out in 1 Minute
-
Tokyo, Kanto Shake as M4.7 Quake Hits Coast Off Chiba Pref.: No Tsunami Warning, Advisory Issued
-
Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Ehime, Hiroshima Prefectures; No Tsunami Expected
JN ACCESS RANKING