Yomiuri Scholarship Students Partner with Tokyo Government; Aim to Protect Children While Delivering Newspapers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left, Yomiuri Shimbun President Akitoshi Muraoka, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and Katsumi Hamada, president of Tokyo Yomiuri Bohan Kyoryoku-kai, hold signed memorandums at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on Tuesday.

Yomiuri scholarship students from abroad, employed at Yomiuri Shimbun sales locations known as Yomiuri Centers (YCs), are set to join an initiative led by the Tokyo metropolitan government aimed at protecting children. An agreement was signed on Tuesday between the metropolitan government, The Yomiuri Shimbun and the Tokyo Yomiuri Bohan Kyoryoku-kai (Yomiuri crime prevention association in Tokyo), which comprises about 170 YCs within Tokyo’s 23 wards.

The scholarship students study at Japanese language schools, receiving tuition support in return for newspaper delivery work. Prior to forming a partnership with the metropolitan government, YC staff, including the scholarship students, had been independently engaged in local crime prevention efforts. The latest agreement signifies a collaboration between foreign students and the metropolitan government’s initiative, aimed at more actively integrating foreigners into local crime prevention efforts.

Activities based on this memorandum will start on Thursday at five YCs in Meguro and Ota wards. Eight scholarship students from Mongolia, Vietnam and Myanmar will attach a plate to their motorbikes indicating they are keeping watch over children’s safety while delivering newspapers. If they find any children in distress, they will report to the police or fire department as needed.

“Children are our future and a precious treasure of our society. We wish to continue strengthening the creation of a safe and secure environment,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said at a signing ceremony held at the Tokyo metropolitan government building.

“We’re committed to fostering a society that embraces people from diverse backgrounds,” said Katsumi Hamada, president of the crime prevention association.

Akitoshi Muraoka, president of The Yomiuri Shimbun, said, “We expect that the international students will engage in their work and safeguarding activities with confidence and pride.”