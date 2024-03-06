Home>Society>General News
JR Tohoku Shinkansen Operation Temporarily Suspended between Tokyo and Morioka Due to Overrun at Koriyama Station in Fukushima Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:18 JST, March 6, 2024

JR East’s Tohoku Shinkansen train Tsubasa No. 121 overran its designated stop position and stopped at Koriyama Station in Fukushima Prefecture at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Following the incident, JR East suspended Tohoku Shinkansen’s operation on both the upper and lower lines between Tokyo and Morioka stations. The operation was resumed at around 9:50 a.m. on the day.

