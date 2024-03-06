- General News
JR Tohoku Shinkansen Operation Temporarily Suspended between Tokyo and Morioka Due to Overrun at Koriyama Station in Fukushima Pref.
10:18 JST, March 6, 2024
JR East’s Tohoku Shinkansen train Tsubasa No. 121 overran its designated stop position and stopped at Koriyama Station in Fukushima Prefecture at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Following the incident, JR East suspended Tohoku Shinkansen’s operation on both the upper and lower lines between Tokyo and Morioka stations. The operation was resumed at around 9:50 a.m. on the day.
