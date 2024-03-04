Tuna Fishing Boat Runs Aground on Izu Island South of Tokyo, Killing One Crew Member

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The No. 8 Fukuei Maru aground off Kozushima Island on Monday morning.

A tuna fishing boat Fukuei Maru No. 8 became unable to sail due to engine failure at around 5 p.m. Sunday off Kozushima Island in the Izu Islands, south of Tokyo.

The ship, 56.16 meters long, 379 gross tons, ran aground on the northwest side of Kozushima Island at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, leaning at a maximum of 45 degrees.

According to the 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, there were 25 people on board, including five Japanese and 20 Indonesians, but the Japanese captain reported that one Japanese was missing. After a search by the headquarters, he was found on the shore of the island and was confirmed dead. The remaining 24 were rescued.

The ship left Shimizu Port, Shizuoka City, where it is based, at around 11:00 a.m. Sunday, and was heading for the South American coast to fish tunas over a period of about a year.