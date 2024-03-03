Home>Society>General News
  • General News

Seibu Shinjuku Line Temporarily Suspended Due to Personal Injury Accident

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Seibu Railway Co.,

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:09 JST, March 3, 2024

A personal injury accident occurred at a railroad crossing between Kamishakujii and Musashizoseki stations on the Seibu Shinjuku Line at around 6:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Due to the accident, the Seibu Shinjuku Line suspended operations on both the inbound and outbound lines between Seibu Shinjuku and Tanashi stations, but resumed operations on all lines at around 6:55 p.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING