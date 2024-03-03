- General News
Seibu Shinjuku Line Temporarily Suspended Due to Personal Injury Accident
20:09 JST, March 3, 2024
A personal injury accident occurred at a railroad crossing between Kamishakujii and Musashizoseki stations on the Seibu Shinjuku Line at around 6:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Due to the accident, the Seibu Shinjuku Line suspended operations on both the inbound and outbound lines between Seibu Shinjuku and Tanashi stations, but resumed operations on all lines at around 6:55 p.m.
