Bricks Placed on Train Rail 2 Days in Row; Kintetsu Line Makes Emergency Stop

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nara Prefectural Police headquarters

A limited express train on the Kintetsu Line made an emergency stop on Sunday after the train operator noticed an unusual noise in Katsuragi, Nara Prefecture.

The operator checked the rails at a railway crossing and found a piece of a shattered brick that had likely been crushed by the train.

About 50 passengers were on board, but none were injured. The train resumed operation shortly after.

Another brick was also found placed on a rail at the same crossing on the previous day. The police are investigating the matter on suspicion of endangering train traffic.