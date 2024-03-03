- General News
Plum Trees Reach Full Bloom at Grove in Gunma Prefecture; About 35,000 Trees Stride 50-Hectare Hillside
14:31 JST, March 3, 2024
Plum blossoms have reached full bloom at the Akima Bairin plum grove in Annaka, Gunma Prefecture. About 35,000 red and white plum trees are planted on the 50-hectare hillside. Visitors were seen taking photos of the blossoms and enjoying the fragrance of the flowers.
The trees will be illuminated during the weeknights through March 16.
