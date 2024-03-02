Home>Society>General News
About 10 People Caught in Nagano Prefecture Avalanche; 2 Rescued by Police, Others Escape on Their Own


The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:56 JST, March 2, 2024

About 10 people were caught in an avalanche at a mountain in northern Nagano Prefecture on Saturday, according to police.

The avalanche occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Mt. Kazafuki in the Northern Japanese Alps near the border with Niigata Prefecture.

A police helicopter was deployed and rescued two of the climbers, who were part of several different parties which were climbing at an altitude of around 1,400 meters on the 1,888-meter mountain. Other climbers got out of the avalanche to safety on their own, according to police.

Police are assessing the condition of the two who were rescued, as well as checking the others for injuries.

