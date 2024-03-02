- General News
About 10 People Caught in Nagano Prefecture Avalanche; 2 Rescued by Police, Others Escape on Their Own
15:56 JST, March 2, 2024
About 10 people were caught in an avalanche at a mountain in northern Nagano Prefecture on Saturday, according to police.
The avalanche occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Mt. Kazafuki in the Northern Japanese Alps near the border with Niigata Prefecture.
A police helicopter was deployed and rescued two of the climbers, who were part of several different parties which were climbing at an altitude of around 1,400 meters on the 1,888-meter mountain. Other climbers got out of the avalanche to safety on their own, according to police.
Police are assessing the condition of the two who were rescued, as well as checking the others for injuries.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Possibility of Warning-Level Snowfall in Tokyo’s 23 Wards; Heavy Snow Expected in Japan’s Kanto-Koshin Region (UPDATE 5)
-
M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
-
Earthquake Measuring Magnitude 4.3 Hits Kyoto Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected (Update 1)
-
One Month to go Until the Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension; the “First Train” Sells Out in 1 Minute
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- ‘All-country’ Stock Mutual Funds Popular with NISA Investors
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager