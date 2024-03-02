Major Japanese Firms Begin Explanatory Sessions for New Grads

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Job fair event is being held at the Pacifico Yokohama convention center in Yokohama.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Major firms started explanatory sessions Friday for job-seeking university students expected to graduate in spring 2025.

Companies are actively engaging in recruiting activities amid serious labor shortages after the normalization of economic activities following the COVID-19 pandemic, making it easier for job-seeking students to land jobs.

Tokyo-based job information provider Mynavi Corp. hosted job fairs in the capital and 12 prefectures.

One such event is being held at the Pacifico Yokohama convention center in Yokohama until Saturday. It is expected to be joined by some 280 companies and draw some 3,100 students in total.

A survey conducted by Mynavi in February showed that a total of 76.6% of companies believe that it would be difficult or very difficult to hire students set to graduate in 2025.

Another job information provider, Recruit Co., held an online fair in which human resources officials from participating companies explained their selection processes and the features of ideal candidates.