M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.2 struck Tokyo’s neighboring areas at 5:43 a.m. on Friday, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Chiba and Saitama Prefectures.

There is deemed to be no threat of tsunami damage from this earthquake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.