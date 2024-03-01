Home>Society>General News
  • General News

M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:11 JST, March 1, 2024

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.2 struck Tokyo’s neighboring areas at 5:43 a.m. on Friday, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Chiba and Saitama Prefectures.

There is deemed to be no threat of tsunami damage from this earthquake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING