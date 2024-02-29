Home>Society>General News
Tokyo, Kanto Jolt as M4.7 Quake Hits Coast Off Chiba Pref.


The Japan News

11:29 JST, February 29, 2024

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook the Kanto region at around 11:13 a.m. Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tokyo marked shindo 1 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7.

