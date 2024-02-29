- General News
Snow, Rain Expected in Kanto Koshin Thursday Evening to Friday; Warning-Level Snow Possible in Mountains
9:20 JST, February 29, 2024
Snow and rain are expected to fall in the Kanto and Koshin regions from Thursday evening to Friday as a low-pressure system is expected to develop and move northeastward along the southern coast of Honshu through Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday.
Heavy snow will fall mainly in the mountainous areas Friday, and warning-level heavy snow is possible if the temperature falls below the forecasts. The agency urged caution over possible traffic problems due to snow and icy road surfaces.
The 24-hour snowfall by 6 a.m. Friday is forecast up to 15 cm in the Koshin region and the mountains of northern Kanto, and 3 cm in the plains of northern Kanto, and from Hakone to the Tama and Chichibu areas.
