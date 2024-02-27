- General News
Intense Tokyo Winds Cause Railway Disruptions; Top Windspeeds Set February Records in Hachioji, Ota Ward
17:14 JST, February 27, 2024
Intense winds blew across Tokyo on Tuesday as a result of a developing low-pressure system off the eastern coast of Japan.
The maximum reported instantaneous wind speed reached an unprecedented 28.1 meters per second in Hachioji, Tokyo, setting a February record. Another similar record was set in Ota Ward, Tokyo, where a maximum wind speed of 20.3 meters per second was observed.
The intense weather caused a series of disruptions in railway schedules across Tokyo. The JR Musashino Line suspended operations between Higashi-Tokorozawa and Minami-Koshigaya stations at around 11:35 a.m., while other lines were delayed or suffered various operational challenges.
