- General News
Japan to Raise Truck Speed limit in April
10:21 JST, February 27, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The Japanese government adopted an ordinance Tuesday to raise the speed limit for trucks weighing 8 tons or more on expressways to 90 kilometers per hour from 80 kph at present, effective on April 1.
The move is part of efforts to address a serious shortage of truck drivers. Concerns are growing over logistics disruptions as truck drivers’ annual overtime will be capped at 960 hours, starting April. Raising the speed limit is expected to help improve transport efficiency.
In December, an advisory panel set up by the National Police Agency said that a rise in the speed limit up to 90 kph for such trucks would not affect traffic safety.
