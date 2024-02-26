- General News
Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Ehime, Hiroshima Prefectures; No Tsunami Expected
15:32 JST, February 26, 2024
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Ehime Prefecture in Shikoku at around 3:24 p.m. Monday, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 including Imabari, Saijo, and Matsuyama in Ehime Prefecture, and Kure and Fuchu in Hiroshima Prefecture.
No tsunami advisory was issued due to the earthquake.
