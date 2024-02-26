World’s Largest Projection Mapping Display Kicks Off at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building; 5 Screenings Every Day from 7 P.M.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A projection mapping screened on the wall of the Tokyo metropolitan government’s No.1 building in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on Sunday.

An inaugural event for a projection mapping display, which uses Tokyo metropolitan government’s No.1 building in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward as a screen, was held on Sunday. The projection mapping display was recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest permanent architectural projection-mapped display on the day. Titled “Tokyo Night & Light,” the display was to kick off on Monday, aiming to make it a new evening tourist attraction in Tokyo.

Every night starting on Monday, images of Tokyo’s tourist attractions will be shown on weekdays and images depicting nature, culture and technologies in Tokyo will be displayed on weekends and national holidays. These images will be projected onto the building’s 14,000 square meters of wall space, stretching between the fourth and 32nd floors of the metropolitan government building. Five screenings are scheduled every 30 minutes from 7 p.m.

At Sunday’s event, singer Aimer performed her representative song “Zankyosanka,” the opening song of the popular anime “Kimetsu no Yaiba Yukaku-hen.”

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said, “I hope [the projection mapping display] will become a new tourist attraction.”