JR Narita Line Operations Resumed between Abiko and Kohoku Sta. (UPDATE 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:47 JST, February 26, 2024

The JR Narita Line operations have been resumed between Abiko and Kohoku Stations at around 0:52 p.m. on Monday. Operations had been suspended due to a car entering the tracks at around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

