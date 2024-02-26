- General News
JR Narita Line Operations Resumed between Abiko and Kohoku Sta. (UPDATE 1)
11:47 JST, February 26, 2024
The JR Narita Line operations have been resumed between Abiko and Kohoku Stations at around 0:52 p.m. on Monday. Operations had been suspended due to a car entering the tracks at around 10:15 a.m. Monday.
