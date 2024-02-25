Home>Society>General News
Pedestrian Killed in Collision Near Todaiji Temple in Nara; Elderly Driver ‘Mistakenly Stepped on Accelerator’ (UPDATE 1)

Todaiji temple in Nara

13:05 JST, February 25, 2024 (updated at 15:00 JST)

NARA — A 62-year-old man was killed Sunday morning when a car plowed through a walkway near Todaiji temple in the city of Nara.

The accident occurred at around 9:45 a.m. Another pedestrian, age 52, was injured.

The driver of the car, age 79, has been arrested. According to police, the man is the owner of a souvenir store on the walkway and was not hurt.

He told investigators that he mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

