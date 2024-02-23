Home>Society>General News
Japan Duo KinKi Kids’ Tsuyoshi Domoto to Leave Ex-Johnny & Associates

Jiji Press
Tsuyoshi Domoto

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:47 JST, February 23, 2024

Tsuyoshi Domoto of the popular duo KinKi Kids announced Thursday that he will end his contract with Smile-Up. Inc. on March 31, leaving the talent agency formerly Johnny & Associates, Inc.

According to the company, KinKi Kids will not disband.

