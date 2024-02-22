Home>Society>General News
Daffodils Illuminated in Changing Colors in Tokyo Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Rows of white daffodils are illuminated in purple at Kasai Rinkai Park in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:40 JST, February 22, 2024

Rows of white daffodils are illuminated in purple, one of various colors that are constantly changing, at Kasai Rinkai Park in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo. About 200,000 daffodils were gathered in the waterfront park from well-known production areas around the country such as Kyonan, Chiba Prefecture, and Shimoda, Shizuoka Prefecture. Other colors include pink, blue and yellow, and visitors can be seen snapping photos on their smartphones. The flowers are illuminated from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the event will continue through Sunday.

