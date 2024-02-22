Foreign Visitors near Record High for January

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tourists from overseas pose for photo in Asakusa, Tokyo.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The number of foreign visitors to Japan in January is estimated at 2,688,100, nearing the record high of 2,689,339 for the month set in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, a Japan National Tourism Organization report showed on Wednesday.

The January visitor figure surged 79.5% from a year before as the number of visitors from South Korea and Taiwan each hit a record high, while those from the United States and the Philippines also increased.

Although the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake led to the cancellation of some trips to Japan, mainly from East Asia, its impact was apparently limited.