- General News
Foreign Visitors near Record High for January
10:54 JST, February 22, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The number of foreign visitors to Japan in January is estimated at 2,688,100, nearing the record high of 2,689,339 for the month set in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, a Japan National Tourism Organization report showed on Wednesday.
The January visitor figure surged 79.5% from a year before as the number of visitors from South Korea and Taiwan each hit a record high, while those from the United States and the Philippines also increased.
Although the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake led to the cancellation of some trips to Japan, mainly from East Asia, its impact was apparently limited.
