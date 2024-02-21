- General News
Ticket for Hokuriku Shinkansen’s 1st Train on New Section Resold for ¥1 Million on Net Auction; 42 Times Greater than Regular Price
17:12 JST, February 21, 2024
Some tickets for the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train running between Kanazawa to Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, starting in March resold online at marked-up prices, it has been learned. A first-class ticket was listed at ¥1 million on an online auction, about 42 times higher than the original fare.
The first tickets for the fastest Kagayaki train, set to start operations on March 16, went on sale Friday and sold out in four minutes.
A ticket for a first-class seat on the Kagayaki 501 train’s GranClass was listed online at ¥1 million, exponentially higher than its regular price of ¥23,460. A ticket for the Kagayaki 502 from Tsuruga to Tokyo was also sold at ¥16,100, more than double the original fare of ¥7,230.
The operator JR West is urging people not to resell Shinkansen tickets at higher prices, saying, “Such actions deprive customers of opportunities to purchase tickets at normal prices.”
