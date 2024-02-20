- General News
Japan’s Hina Dolls Play Track and Field Sports; 500 Dolls on Display in Takahama to Hype Up Mood for Paris Games
15:59 JST, February 20, 2024
TAKAHAMA, Aichi — To promote this summer’s Paris Olympic Games, about 500 hina dolls arranged in a setting resembling an athletic stadium are on display in Takahama, Aichi Prefecture.
The display can be found at a doll workshop and will be up until the March 3 Hina Matsuri doll festival. It was created by 12 women in Takahama who collected hina dolls no longer used in private homes.
The “Olympic Stadium” is 7.5 meters wide and 4 meters deep. In glittering costumes and dynamic poses, the dolls participate in events such as hurdle running and pole vaulting. The dolls in the spectator stands hold national flags and banners with messages such as, “Thank you for the excitement!”
