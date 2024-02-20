- General News
Early Spring Weather Comes to Japan; Temperatures Exceed 20 C in Tokyo, Yokohama
14:27 JST, February 20, 2024
The Japanese archipelago experienced spring-like weather in many areas on Tuesday, as warm air flowed in from the south and temperatures rose from mid-morning mainly on the Pacific Ocean side. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of 10 a.m. temperatures reached 21.8 C in Yokohama, 21.6 C in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, and 20.8 C in Ota Ward, Tokyo, the highest temperatures of the year for those areas.
In central Tokyo, people took off their suit jackets and walked around the office district, while people elsewhere wore short sleeves and took photos of the sights. The forecast maximum temperature during the daytime on Tuesday was 22 C, which is as warm as early May.
Rain and cloudy skies are expected to continue across the country from Wednesday, as the frontal system stays south of Honshu. Chilly days with high temperatures of 10 C or lower are expected in Tokyo.
