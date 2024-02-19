Home>Society>General News
Tokyu Toyoko Line Resumes Operation between Shibuya and Musashi Kosugi Stations (UPDATE1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:15 JST, February 19, 2024

Tokyu Toyoko Line resumed operation at 10:31 a.m. between Shibuya and Musashi Kosugi Stations.

The operation had been suspended due to a personal injury accident that occurred at around 9:20 a.m. Monday at Jiyugaoka Station.

