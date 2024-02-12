- General News
Fire Near JR Kitasabae Station in Fukui Pref. Causes Suspension of Services; JR West Report Damage to Station Facilities
17:32 JST, February 12, 2024
One man suffered minor burns and was transported to the hospital due to a fire that broke out on Monday in Fukui Prefecture.
According to Sabae Police Station, the fire broke out around 11:05 a.m. at a two-story wooden former factory and residence in Sabae, near JR Kitasabae Station. It took approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes to extinguish the fire.
According to West Japan Railway Co., in addition to the Thunderbird and other express trains, services on the Hokuriku Line between Fukui and Tsuruga stations were suspended in both directions. Service resumed at 5:30 p.m.
A building is seen engulfed in flames in Sabae City, Fukui Prefecture, on Monday. In the foreground is JR Kitasabae Station.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Possibility of Warning-Level Snowfall in Tokyo’s 23 Wards; Heavy Snow Expected in Japan’s Kanto-Koshin Region (UPDATE 5)
-
Hepburn-Style Romaji Likely to Become Standardized
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
JN ACCESS RANKING