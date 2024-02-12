Fire Near JR Kitasabae Station in Fukui Pref. Causes Suspension of Services; JR West Report Damage to Station Facilities

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A fire broke out near JR Kitasabae Station in Fukui Prefecture — service on the Hokuriku Line has been suspended between Fukui and Tsuruga stations in both directions.

One man suffered minor burns and was transported to the hospital due to a fire that broke out on Monday in Fukui Prefecture.

According to Sabae Police Station, the fire broke out around 11:05 a.m. at a two-story wooden former factory and residence in Sabae, near JR Kitasabae Station. It took approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes to extinguish the fire.

According to West Japan Railway Co., in addition to the Thunderbird and other express trains, services on the Hokuriku Line between Fukui and Tsuruga stations were suspended in both directions. Service resumed at 5:30 p.m.

A building is seen engulfed in flames in Sabae City, Fukui Prefecture, on Monday. In the foreground is JR Kitasabae Station.