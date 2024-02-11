13,000 Chickens Culled in Kagoshima; Avian Flu Cases Found in Poultry Farm

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Kagoshima prefectural government announced Sunday that roughly 13,000 chickens in Minami-Satsuma in the prefecture are being culled after DNA testing found cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm that raises chickens for meat. The culling is being done at neighboring poultry farms as well as the one where the cases were discovered. This is the 9th outbreak at a poultry farm in Japan so far this season.

On the same day, the prefecture announced the establishment of movement restrictions for eggs and chickens within a 3-kilometer radius of the poultry farm. There are also restrictions on bringing such products out of the area which is three to ten kilometers from the farm.