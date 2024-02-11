- General News
Mild Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected
12:45 JST, February 11, 2024
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 3.7 hit Ibaraki Prefecture at 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, measuring 2 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, in the southern part of the prefecture and surrounding areas.
There is no threat of tsunami from this earthquake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
