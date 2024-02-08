- General News
12 People Bitten by Shikoku Dog in Japan’s Gunma Pref.; 5 People Taken to Hospital
14:53 JST, February 8, 2024
ISESAKI, Gunma — Local police received an emergency call at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday from a witness who reported that people may have been bitten by a dog in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture.
According to local police, in and around a park in the city, 12 people aged 7 to 63 were bitten on their legs and other body parts by a 2-year-old male Shikoku dog. Five of them, including four elementary school students, were taken to hospital. There are no reports of a life-threatening condition. The dog is about 130 centimeters long and was captured later, police said.
Police will investigate the dog’s owner, a 62-year-old company executive in the city, on suspicion of violating the animal protection law.
On the day, about 30 elementary school students who belong to a children’s club were playing in the park. According to the club’s leader, a large dog bit one of the boys and then bit the leader and four other children in the park and nearby streets.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Possibility of Warning-Level Snowfall in Tokyo’s 23 Wards; Heavy Snow Expected in Japan’s Kanto-Koshin Region (UPDATE 5)
-
Hepburn-Style Romaji Likely to Become Standardized
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Japan’s Inflation Hits 41-Year High in 2023 (Update 1)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Majority of Japanese-Affiliated Firms in China Cautious About Investing in China due to Economic Slowdown, JCCC Poll Says