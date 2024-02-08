Home>Society>General News
12 People Bitten by Shikoku Dog in Japan’s Gunma Pref.; 5 People Taken to Hospital

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A park where people were bitten by a dog is seen on Wednesday night in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:53 JST, February 8, 2024

ISESAKI, Gunma — Local police received an emergency call at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday from a witness who reported that people may have been bitten by a dog in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture.

According to local police, in and around a park in the city, 12 people aged 7 to 63 were bitten on their legs and other body parts by a 2-year-old male Shikoku dog. Five of them, including four elementary school students, were taken to hospital. There are no reports of a life-threatening condition. The dog is about 130 centimeters long and was captured later, police said.

Police will investigate the dog’s owner, a 62-year-old company executive in the city, on suspicion of violating the animal protection law.

On the day, about 30 elementary school students who belong to a children’s club were playing in the park. According to the club’s leader, a large dog bit one of the boys and then bit the leader and four other children in the park and nearby streets.

