- General News
Union Seeks More Air Traffic Controllers
11:36 JST, February 8, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The transport ministry’s labor union has demanded bigger allocations of air traffic controllers in the wake of a deadly collision between a Japan Airlines passenger jet and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport last month.
“Personnel allocations and other measures are insufficient,” the labor union said in an urgent request submitted to the chief of the ministry’s Civil Aviation Bureau on Tuesday.
“The workload per person keeps increasing as the number of aircraft handled by air traffic control grows,” an official of the union said at a press conference.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Possibility of Warning-Level Snowfall in Tokyo’s 23 Wards; Heavy Snow Expected in Japan’s Kanto-Koshin Region (UPDATE 5)
-
Hepburn-Style Romaji Likely to Become Standardized
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Japan’s Inflation Hits 41-Year High in 2023 (Update 1)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Majority of Japanese-Affiliated Firms in China Cautious About Investing in China due to Economic Slowdown, JCCC Poll Says