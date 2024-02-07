- General News
International Orchid and Flower Show Begins in Tokyo, Continues Through Feb. 14; Princess Tsuguko Opens the Show
16:52 JST, February 7, 2024
The Japan Grand Prix International Orchid and Flower Show 2024 opened on Wednesday at Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward. The Yomiuri Shimbun, NHK and others organized the event.
Princess Tsuguko of Takamado, spoke at the opening ceremony: “I would be glad if this exhibition became an opportunity for people to consider the importance of preserving biodiversity.”
The event will continue through Feb. 14. The flowers exhibited at the event include Dendrobium polyanthum “Takako,” which won the top prize at the Japan Grand Prix, and a luminous moth orchid, which was developed with genetic modification and is displayed to the public for the first time in the world.
