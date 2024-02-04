- General News
Heavy Snow Forecast for Japan’s Kanto Koshin Region on Monday; Including All 23 Wards of Tokyo
17:59 JST, February 4, 2024
Heavy snow is expected in the Kanto Koshin region from midday Monday to mid-morning Tuesday, mainly in the mountains and mountainous areas, as a low-pressure system moves eastward from the southern coast of Honshu. Snow is also likely to accumulate on the flatlands, including the 23 wards of Tokyo.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, if temperatures are lower than expected, there is a possibility of alert-level heavy snowfall even in the flatlands.
