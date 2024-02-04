- General News
Japanese Boy Band Kanjani Eight Changes Group Name to “Super Eight”; Follows the Groups’ Parent Company’s Recent Name Change
13:41 JST, February 4, 2024
Popular boy band Kanjani Eight (stylized as Kanjani∞) announced Sunday on a website for its fan club that the group will change its name to “Super Eight.”
The group belongs to Smile-Up. Inc., which also recently changed its name from Johnny & Associates Inc, due to the sex-abuse issue of its founder, Johnny Kitagawa.
Another group belonging to Smile Up, Johnny’s West, changed its name to “West.” in October.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected
-
Haneda Airport Air Traffic Controllers Stop Informing Planes of Takeoff Order; Part of Emergency Safety Measures
-
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Niigata Prefecture; No Tsunami Threat
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Hepburn-Style Romaji Likely to Become Standardized
JN ACCESS RANKING