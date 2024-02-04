Japanese Boy Band Kanjani Eight Changes Group Name to “Super Eight”; Follows the Groups’ Parent Company’s Recent Name Change

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Smile-Up. Inc.

Popular boy band Kanjani Eight (stylized as Kanjani∞) announced Sunday on a website for its fan club that the group will change its name to “Super Eight.”

The group belongs to Smile-Up. Inc., which also recently changed its name from Johnny & Associates Inc, due to the sex-abuse issue of its founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

Another group belonging to Smile Up, Johnny’s West, changed its name to “West.” in October.