JR Tokaido Line and Keihin-Tohoku Negishi Line suspended

Tokaido Line train running in Kita Ward, Tokyo, in October 2023

11:17 JST, February 4, 2024

All JR Tokaido Line and Keihin-Tohoku Line operations were suspended at around 10:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Trains services were halted due to a fire near JR Omori Station in Ota Ward, Tokyo.

