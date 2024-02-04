- General News
JR Tokaido Line and Keihin-Tohoku Negishi Line suspended
11:17 JST, February 4, 2024
All JR Tokaido Line and Keihin-Tohoku Line operations were suspended at around 10:25 a.m. on Sunday.
Trains services were halted due to a fire near JR Omori Station in Ota Ward, Tokyo.
