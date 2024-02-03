Heavy Snow Expected in Kinki and Chubu Regions Sunday, Snow and Rain in Kanto and Koshin Regions Expected Next Week

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

People walk on snowy Tokyo streets in January.

Heavy snowfall is expected mainly in the central Kinki region while rain or snow is expected to fall over a wide area in the Kinki region from dawn to morning on Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves eastward in the southern part of Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Rain or snow is also expected in the Kanto region from dawn to before noon on Sunday in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Chiba Prefectures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling for caution in the Kinki region and other areas due to snow accumulation and frozen road surfaces, which may cause traffic problems.

In the Kanto and Koshin regions, snow and rain are expected to fall widely from Monday to Tuesday.