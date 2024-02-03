- General News
Actor Yuriko Yoshitaka Throws Beans During Setsubun Ceremony in Chiba Prefecture; Actor Currently Playing Murasaki Shikibu in NHK Period Drama
15:43 JST, February 3, 2024
Actor Yuriko Yoshitaka, center, throws beans at Naritasan Shinshoji temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday, during a setsubun ceremony to bring good luck. Yoshitaka was featured in the event as she is currently playing Murasaki Shikibu, the writer of “The Tale of Genji,” in the yearlong NHK period drama. Among those tossing beans was Endo, a sumo wrestler who is from Anamizu, Ishikawa Prefecture, a town devastated by the Jan. 1 powerful earthquake.
