2 Flight Attendants on ANA Flight Bound for Bangkok Injured Due to Shaking; No Passengers Injured

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

All Nippon Airways aircraft at Haneda Airport

Two flight attendants were injured on an All Nippon Airways flight from Haneda to Bangkok on Thursday due to sudden shaking of the plane, the transport ministry said Friday. There were 257 passengers and crew on board. None of the passengers were injured.

According to ANA and the transport ministry, ANA Flight 849, a Boeing 787-9, experienced sudden shaking at around 1:10 a.m. while flying over the sea off the coast of Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture at an altitude of about 8,500 meters.

Due to the shaking, which occurred while flight attendants were serving passengers in the cabin, a flight attendant in her 20s twisted and fractured her right ankle while another flight attendant sustained abrasions from hitting their foot on a cart.

The flight attendant with a fracture in her foot was diagnosed at a medical institution on Friday after returning to Japan, which ANA reported to the ministry on the day. The Japan Transport Safety Board will investigate the incident as an aviation accident and seek the detailed cause.