Silent Prayer Offered at 4:10 p.m.; Remembering Japan Quake Victims One Month After

Members of the Wajima morning market association offer a silent prayer in front of the burnt market at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture.

WAJIMA, Ishikawa — People affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake offered a silent prayer at 4:10 p.m. — the same time as when the tremor occurred — on Thursday, one month after the quake hit Ishikawa Prefecture.

The search continues for those who are still missing after the disaster.

Members of the Wajima morning market association stood in line on the day in front of the burnt market to pay silent tribute to the victims at 4:10 p.m. in Wajima.

“I pray that those who are still missing will be found soon,” said a 48-year-old woman who had run a shop in the market. “I want many people to come back when the market is restored.”

The snowfall stopped on Thursday in Suzu and residents prayed for the souls of earthquake victims. Tsunami struck the area after the quake and many houses were damaged or destroyed.

People taking shelter at Misaki Junior High School in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, pray at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday.

About 50 people are still taking shelter at Misaki Junior High School in the eastern part of the city, but more than 100 people had initially sheltered there after many buildings had collapsed or were deemed unsafe.

For the past month, evacuees have been living together, sharing relief supplies and setting rules for meals and lights-out times. About 20 evacuees closed their eyes with their hands together for prayer in the school gymnasium at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday.