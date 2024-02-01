Home>Society>General News
ANA Passenger Plane Clips Another ANA Plane at Osaka International Airport; No Injuries Reported

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Osaka International (Itami) Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:51 JST, February 1, 2024

OSAKA — An All Nippon Airways plane clipped another ANA plane at Osaka International (Itami) Airport on Thursday morning, according to the airport office. There were no reports of injuries.

The accident occurred between an ANA plane bound from Itami to Matsuyama and another other bound from Fukuoka to Itami.

