- General News
Tobu Tojo Line Suspends Operation between Shiki and Kawagoe City Stations after Train Accident; No Reports of Injuries
16:13 JST, February 1, 2024
SAITAMA — A train collided with a truck at a railroad crossing between Kawagoe and Shingashi stations on the Tobu Tojo Line at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday. According to the railway company, there are no reports on injuries.
Due to the accident, the Tobu Tojo Line has suspended on both the upper and lower lines between Shiki and Kawagoe City Stations. The service is expected to resume around 6:30 p.m.
