Dolls of Ohtani, Other Sports Stars on Display at Tokyo Doll Store in Annual Showcase
17:35 JST, January 31, 2024
Hina dolls of sports stars like baseball icon Shohei Ohtani and javelin thrower Haruka Kitaguchi are displayed by doll maker Kyugetsu Co. at their shop in Taito Ward, Tokyo. Dolls of celebs expected to flourish this year are made annually ahead of the March 3 Hinamatsuri doll festival at the firm. This year they chose five Japanese athletes in hopes they will brighten up Japan through sports. The dolls are on display until Friday and are not for sale.
