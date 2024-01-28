Home>Society>General News
Tokyo: Chuo Line Partly Halted Due to Incident at JR Kunitachi Station

17:03 JST, January 28, 2024

Service on the JR Chuo Line was suspended following an incident at Kunitachi Station at around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The incident forced rapid trains on the line to be halted between Tokyo and Takao stations.

