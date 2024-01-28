- General News
Tokyo: Chuo Line Partly Halted Due to Incident at JR Kunitachi Station
17:03 JST, January 28, 2024
Service on the JR Chuo Line was suspended following an incident at Kunitachi Station at around 4 p.m. Sunday.
The incident forced rapid trains on the line to be halted between Tokyo and Takao stations.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
-
Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Japan Sees Record 2.73 Million Visitors in December in COVID Recovery Year
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates