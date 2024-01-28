- General News
Hokuriku Shinkansen Line Temporarily Suspends Operation Due to Power Outage: Malfunction of Seismograph in Noto Area Suspected
14:05 JST, January 28, 2024
A power outage occurred in the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture at about 8:10 a.m. Sunday, causing a temporary suspension of Hokuriku Shinkansen line services between Kanazawa and Nagano stations.
A total of seven services running between Kanazawa and Nagano were delayed up to 32 minutes. About 3,100 passengers were affected.
Services resumed about 25 minutes later.
The Kanazawa branch office of West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) said a seismograph installed in the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture activated, leading to power cutoff. The branch office suspects a possible malfunction of the seismograph as no tremors were confirmed in the area at that time.
