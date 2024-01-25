Start of Debris Test Removal from Fukushima Plant to be Postponed ‘Until October This Year’

Yomiuri Shimbun fil photo

Robotic arm to be used to remove nuclear fuel debris from the Unit 2 reactor at the Fukushima No.1 Nuclear Power Plant (photo taken in Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture in July 2023).

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. has decided to postpone the start of test removal of nuclear fuel debris from the Unit 2 reactor of the Fukushima No.1 Nuclear Power Plant, which had been scheduled by the end of March, to “by October this year,” according to an interview with a person concerned.

The plan will be reviewed due to difficulties in the preparation work to place a robotic arm inside the containment vessel.

The initial target date for the trial removal of debris was 2021. It will be the third postponement.