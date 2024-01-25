- General News
Start of Debris Test Removal from Fukushima Plant to be Postponed ‘Until October This Year’
13:43 JST, January 25, 2024
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. has decided to postpone the start of test removal of nuclear fuel debris from the Unit 2 reactor of the Fukushima No.1 Nuclear Power Plant, which had been scheduled by the end of March, to “by October this year,” according to an interview with a person concerned.
The plan will be reviewed due to difficulties in the preparation work to place a robotic arm inside the containment vessel.
The initial target date for the trial removal of debris was 2021. It will be the third postponement.
