- General News
Keio Sagamihara Line Resumes Operation between Chofu and Hashimoto Stations (UPDATE 1)
13:10 JST, January 25, 2024
The Keio Sagamihara Line resumed operation between Chofu and Hashimoto stations around 1:00 p.m.
The operation had been suspended from around 11:00 a.m. Thursday due to an emergency inspection of the power facility between Inagi and Hashimoto stations, as the transmission of power had been disrupted.
