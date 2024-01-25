Home>Society>General News
Keio Sagamihara Line Resumes Operation between Chofu and Hashimoto Stations (UPDATE 1)

Japan News file photo
Keio Sagamihara Line train. Photo taken in 2023 at Meidaimae station.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:10 JST, January 25, 2024

The Keio Sagamihara Line resumed operation between Chofu and Hashimoto stations around 1:00 p.m.

The operation had been suspended from around 11:00 a.m. Thursday due to an emergency inspection of the power facility between Inagi and Hashimoto stations, as the transmission of power had been disrupted.

