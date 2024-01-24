- General News
NHK Announcer Who Stepped Down from ‘News Watch 9’ Received Executive Compensation from Family Company without Permission; Expected to Leave NHK
15:27 JST, January 24, 2024
NHK announcer Minoru Aoi was reprimanded last month for receiving executive compensation from a company run by a family member without permission from his manager, it has been learned.
The public broadcaster forbids having a second job without permission.
The details were revealed by an anonymous tip-off, according to people affiliated with NHK. Aoi was unaware that he was an executive of the company and offered to return the compensation and resign from his position, the source said.
Aoi, 43, joined NHK in 2003. He continued to appear on the “News Watch 9” news program after the reprimand but left the program Thursday at his own request. He is expected to leave NHK as well, the source said.
