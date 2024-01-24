- General News
JR East Restarts Shinkansen Services after Tuesday’s Suspension
12:38 JST, January 24, 2024
TOKYO, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press) — East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, started operating its Shinkansen bullet train services as usual on Wednesday, except for two trains in the morning, after Tuesday’s large-scale suspension on the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines due to a power outage.
The two trains are Nasuno 266 on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line that departs Nasushiobara Station for Tokyo Station and Tsubasa 129 on the Yamagata Shinkansen Line that leaves Tokyo Station for Yamagata Station.
The power outage occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday due to a problem with an overhead power cable at a point between Ueno and Omiya stations.
Operations were suspended for the rest of the day on extensive sections of the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines. The suspension and related delays affected about 120,500 people.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
-
Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
-
Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
-
Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
-
A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak