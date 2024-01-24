JR East Restarts Shinkansen Services after Tuesday’s Suspension

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A train schedule board showing the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines are fully in operation is seen at JR Tokyo Station on Wednesday morning.

TOKYO, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press) — East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, started operating its Shinkansen bullet train services as usual on Wednesday, except for two trains in the morning, after Tuesday’s large-scale suspension on the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines due to a power outage.

The two trains are Nasuno 266 on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line that departs Nasushiobara Station for Tokyo Station and Tsubasa 129 on the Yamagata Shinkansen Line that leaves Tokyo Station for Yamagata Station.

The power outage occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday due to a problem with an overhead power cable at a point between Ueno and Omiya stations.

Operations were suspended for the rest of the day on extensive sections of the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines. The suspension and related delays affected about 120,500 people.