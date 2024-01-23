Home>Society>General News
Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen Suspended on Some Sections Due to Power Outage

Japan News file photo
Tohoku Shinkansen train running in Kita Ward, Tokyo, in October 2023

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:10 JST, January 23, 2024

A power outage occurred between Ueno and Oyama stations on JR East’s Tohoku Shinkansen and between Ueno and Kumagaya stations on the Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines at around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

JR East is currently checking on the situation. No announcement has been made on the resumption of operations as of 10:45 a.m.

