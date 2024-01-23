Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen Suspended on Some Sections Due to Power Outage

Japan News file photo

Tohoku Shinkansen train running in Kita Ward, Tokyo, in October 2023

A power outage occurred between Ueno and Oyama stations on JR East’s Tohoku Shinkansen and between Ueno and Kumagaya stations on the Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines at around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

JR East is currently checking on the situation. No announcement has been made on the resumption of operations as of 10:45 a.m.