Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen Suspended on Some Sections Due to Power Outage
11:10 JST, January 23, 2024
A power outage occurred between Ueno and Oyama stations on JR East’s Tohoku Shinkansen and between Ueno and Kumagaya stations on the Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines at around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
JR East is currently checking on the situation. No announcement has been made on the resumption of operations as of 10:45 a.m.
