Keihin Tohoku Train Overruns by 18 Meters at Minami-Urawa Station, Skips for Next Stop

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An East Japan Railway logo

A JR Keihin Tohoku Line train overran by about 18 meters at Minami-Urawa Station in Minami Ward, Saitama on Monday morning. Unable to go back, the train skipped the station for the next stop, Warabi.

The train, which started at Omiya Station and was bound for Ofuna Station, stopped about 18 meters ahead of the designated stop line around 10:10 a.m. Monday. It was unable to revert to Minami-Urawa Station as going back had a risk of causing a malfunction in the crossing in front of the train.

The incident caused a delay of up to seven minutes in four trains, affecting about 2,000 people. According to East Japan Railway, the train driver was new to the line and was accompanied by an instructor.